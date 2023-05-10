Texas Waha natgas prices turn negative on low spring demand

May 10 (Reuters) - Spot natural gas prices for Wednesday at the Waha hub in the Permian Shale in West Texas fell into negative territory as pipeline maintenance prevented some gas from leaving the basin and mild spring weather reduced demand for the fuel.

