Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp Announces Trading Options for Class A Shares and Warrants Starting May 16, 2025

Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp will allow unit holders to separately trade Class A shares and warrants starting May 16, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp (Nasdaq: TVACU) announced that starting May 16, 2025, investors can separate and trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants from the units sold in its initial public offering. The newly separated shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “TVA” and “TVACW,” while the units that remain intact will continue to be traded under “TVACU.” The release clarifies that this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit securities in any jurisdiction where it would be illegal. Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp is a special purpose acquisition company aiming to merge or acquire businesses across various sectors. The press release also includes forward-looking statements regarding the company’s future plans and acknowledges the uncertainty and risks involved.

Potential Positives

The separation of units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants provides greater flexibility for investors, allowing them to trade components individually on the Nasdaq Global Market.

The launch of separate trading for shares and warrants can enhance liquidity and attract a broader range of investors interested in specific components of the investment.

This announcement signifies positive operational progress as it shows the Company is actively managing its securities and engaging with the market.

Potential Negatives

The press release lacks specific details about potential acquisition targets, which may leave investors uncertain about the company's future direction and strategy.

The warning that actual results could differ materially from forward-looking statements may create apprehension among investors about the company's ability to achieve its projected goals.

The statement regarding compliance with securities laws indicates potential legal limitations that could affect the company's operations or market performance.

FAQ

What are the trading symbols for Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp shares and warrants?

The Class A ordinary shares will trade under the symbol “TVA,” and the warrants will trade under “TVACW.”

When can holders of units trade their shares and warrants separately?

Holders may start trading their shares and warrants separately beginning May 16, 2025.

Will fractional warrants be issued upon separating the units?

No, only whole warrants will be issued, and no fractional warrants will be traded.

What is Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp?

Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp is a special purpose acquisition company focused on business combinations across various industries.

Are the securities of Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp available in all states?

No, the sale of securities may not be lawful in certain states until registered or qualified under applicable laws.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



New York, NY, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp (Nasdaq: TVACU) (the “



Company



”) announced today that, commencing May 16, 2025, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “TVA” and “TVACW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “TVACU.”





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp







Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry or geographical location.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“



SEC



”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Company Contact







Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp





E. Scott Crist







scott@texasventures.com







713-599-1300



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.