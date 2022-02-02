US Markets

Texas utility provider forecasts high energy demand for coming storm through Sunday

Kanishka Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Julia Robinson

Texas utility provider ERCOT said on Wednesday it forecast a high energy demand through Sunday due to a winter storm.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said that frozen precipitation could cause local outages, adding it issued a "winter weather watch" through Sunday, Feb. 6.

"With frozen precipitation there is always a chance for local outages caused by things like ice on wires or fallen tree limbs", ERCOT said in an emailed statement.

A deadly deep freeze last year crippled the state's electric grid, leaving millions without power in freezing temperatures.

