Texas university can make out-of-state students pay more than migrants: courts

July 11 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has ruled that the University of North Texas can require students from other states to pay higher tuition even though it charges the lower in-state rate to immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally but reside in Texas.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday rejected a conservative group's lawsuit over the policy, but suggested it was open to a potential challenge to a Texas law allowing immigrants without legal status who live in the state to pay in-state tuition.

Young Conservatives of Texas (YCT) claims that a state law allowing UNT and other schools to charge out-of-state residents higher tuition than in-state residents is illegal, because it bars those students from receiving a benefit granted to Texas residents who are in the country illegally.

YCT did not challenge the state's separate policy of setting residency requirements, which treats those immigrants as in-state residents when they live in Texas.

The 5th Circuit on Monday said that federal law only bars states from granting certain postsecondary educational benefits to immigrants in the country illegally, but does not prohibit them from denying those benefits to U.S. citizens.

"The problem with Texas' system ... is that it grants illegal aliens in-state benefits, not that it denies those benefits to U.S. citizens," Circuit Judge Edith Brown Clement wrote for the court.

The YCT and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did the university.

The decision reverses an April 2022 ruling by U.S. District Judge Sean Jordan in Sherman, Texas, who said Texas' tuition policy was preempted by the federal law and blocked UNT from applying it.

UNT, which is in Denton, Texas and has more than 40,000 undergraduate and graduate students, had said Jordan's ruling would cost it millions of dollars in revenue that it collects from out-of-state residents.

The school's website says the average annual cost of attendance for a Texas resident living on campus and enrolled full time is $26,554, compared to $38,794 for an out-of-state student.

YCT sued the school in 2020 on behalf of a group of out-of-state UNT students, claiming the school was violating federal law by depriving them of a benefit granted to immigrants - namely, in-state tuition.

But Clement wrote for the 5th Circuit on Monday that the Texas law setting tuition rates does not offer a public benefit to immigrants in the country illegally, so it does not conflict with the federal immigration law.

Clement and the other judges on the panel, Jerry Smith and Cory Wilson, all are appointees of Republican presidents.

The case is Young Conservatives of Texas Foundation v. Smatresk, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-40225.

For Young Conservatives of Texas Foundation: Robert Henneke and Chance Weldon of Texas Public Policy Foundation

For University of North Texas: Wallace Jefferson of Alexander Dubose & Jefferson; Sandy Hellums-Gomez of Husch Blackwell

