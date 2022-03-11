US Markets

Texas top court rules against clinics in challenge to abortion law

Contributor
Nate Raymond Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Texas's high court on Friday effectively ended a challenge by clinics to a state law that banned most abortions in the state by ruling that state officials including those tasked with doctor licensing have no role in enforcing the law.

March 11 (Reuters) - Texas's high court on Friday effectively ended a challenge by clinics to a state law that banned most abortions in the state by ruling that state officials including those tasked with doctor licensing have no role in enforcing the law.

The Texas Supreme Court's decision came in a lawsuit against those officials by clinics suing over a law known as SB8 that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. It allows private citizens to sue anyone who performs and assists a woman in obtaining an abortion after cardiac activity is detected in the embryo.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Nate.Raymond@thomsonreuters.com and Twitter @nateraymond; 347-243-6917; Reuters Messaging: nate.raymond.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular