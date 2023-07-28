News & Insights

Texas Tesla plant receives false alarm of active shooter - police

July 28, 2023 — 07:53 am EDT

Written by Brendan O'Brien for Reuters ->

July 28 (Reuters) - Police in Texas on Friday were investigating a 911 call reporting an active shooter at a large Tesla plant that turned out to be a false alarm, authorities said.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office responded to the emergency call at about 5 a.m. local time of an active shooter at the Tesla Gigafactory plant in Austin, Texas, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

Police cleared the large plant and found no shooter, threat or injuries, the spokesperson said.

Workers inside the plant received an email saying, "There is an Active Attacker near column location 35Z at the Giga Factory Texas. Please take cover and stand by for further details."

The nature of the phone call, including where it came from and who placed it, was being investigated by police, the sheriff's office said.

