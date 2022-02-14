Texas sues Meta over Facebook’s facial-recognition practices - report

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Texas attorney general's office sued Meta's FB.O Facebook on Monday, alleging that the social media giant violated state privacy protections with facial-recognition technology that has since been discontinued, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The state is seeking hundreds of billions in civil penalties, the Journal reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

