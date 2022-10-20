Texas sues Google for allegedly capturing biometric data of millions without consent
WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Texas has filed a lawsuit against Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google for allegedly collecting biometric data of millions of Texans without obtaining proper consent, the attorney general's office said in a statement on Thursday.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz)
