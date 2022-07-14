US Markets

Texas sues Biden administration over abortion guidance

Contributors
Katharine Jackson Reuters
Tim Ahmann Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

The state of Texas on Thursday filed a lawsuit challenging guidance from the Biden administration that federal law requires healthcare providers to perform abortions in emergencies if the life of the mother is at risk, even in states that otherwise would block the procedure. (Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Gallagher) ((tim.ahmann@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898-8370; Reuters Messaging: tim.ahmann.reuters.com@reuters.net)) nW1N2XH010

July 14 (Reuters) - The state of Texas on Thursday filed a lawsuit challenging guidance from the Biden administration that federal law requires healthcare providers to perform abortions in emergencies if the life of the mother is at risk, even in states that otherwise would block the procedure.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

((tim.ahmann@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898-8370; Reuters Messaging: tim.ahmann.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular