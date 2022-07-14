Texas sues Biden administration over abortion guidance

July 14 (Reuters) - The state of Texas on Thursday filed a lawsuit challenging guidance from the Biden administration that federal law requires healthcare providers to perform abortions in emergencies if the life of the mother is at risk, even in states that otherwise would block the procedure.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

