US Markets

Texas settles with T-Mobile, Sprint over merger -statement

Contributors
Diane Bartz Reuters
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY

Texas' attorney general has settled with T-Mobile Inc and Sprint Corp and will drop his opposition to the $26.5 billion merger, leaving just Democratic attorneys general fighting the combination.

Adds Legere comment, background on deal

WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Texas' attorney general has settled with T-Mobile Inc TMUS.O and Sprint Corp S.N and will drop his opposition to the $26.5 billion merger, leaving just Democratic attorneys general fighting the combination.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had been the only Republican among the state attorneys general who had filed a lawsuit to stop the merger of the No. 3 and No. 4 wireless carriers.

Without Texas, 14 states and the District of Columbia argue that the deal will lead to higher prices for consumers. A trial is set to begin on December 9 in Manhattan federal court.

In a statement issued on Monday, Paxton's office said the agreement precludes the companies from raising prices for Texans for five years and commits the merged company to 5G network throughout Texas, including rural areas, during the next six years.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere called the announcement "incredible news," tweeting: "Texas knows that the #NewTMobile will create jobs and deliver 5G to rural areas of the state and beyond!"

The U.S. Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission signed off on the merger after the companies agreed to divest Sprint's prepaid businesses, including Boost Mobile, to satellite television company Dish Network Corp DISH.O, and provide it with access to 20,000 cell sites and hundreds of retail locations. That deal is worth about $5 billion.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular