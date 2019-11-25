Texas settles with T-Mobile, Sprint over merger -- statement

WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Texas' attorney general has settled with T-Mobile Inc TMUS.O and Sprint Corp S.N and will drop its opposition to a merger of the third and fourth largest U.S. wireless carriers.

In a statement, Attorney General Ken Paxton's office said in a statement that the agreement precludes the companies from raising prices for Texans for five years and commits the merged company to 5G network throughout Texas, including rural areas, during the next six years.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.