Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross

From a technical perspective, Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. TXRH's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

TXRH has rallied 15.2% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates TXRH could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider TXRH's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 8 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting TXRHon their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.

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Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.