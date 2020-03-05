Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.47, changing hands as low as $54.08 per share. Texas Roadhouse Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TXRH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TXRH's low point in its 52 week range is $47.52 per share, with $72.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.81.

