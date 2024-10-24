Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) reported revenue of $1.27 billion, up 13.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.26, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33, the EPS surprise was -5.26%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Texas Roadhouse performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable restaurant sales growth - Company restaurants : 8.5% compared to the 8.3% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 8.5% compared to the 8.3% average estimate based on nine analysts. Restaurants at the end - Total : 772 versus 772 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 772 versus 772 estimated by seven analysts on average. Comparable restaurant sales growth - U.S. Franchise-owned restaurants : 7.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 7.4%.

: 7.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 7.4%. Restaurants at the end - Company - Total : 657 compared to the 657 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 657 compared to the 657 average estimate based on six analysts. Number of restaurants opened - Company : 7 versus 6 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 7 versus 6 estimated by five analysts on average. Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Total : 115 versus 114 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 115 versus 114 estimated by five analysts on average. Number of restaurants opened - Franchise : 3 versus 3 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3 versus 3 estimated by five analysts on average. Store weeks - Franchise restaurants : 1,437 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,460.

: 1,437 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,460. Restaurants at the end - Company - Texas Roadhouse : 601 versus 599 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 601 versus 599 estimated by four analysts on average. Restaurants at the end - Company - Bubba?s 33 : 48 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 50.

: 48 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 50. Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees : $7.72 million compared to the $7.89 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.3% year over year.

: $7.72 million compared to the $7.89 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.3% year over year. Revenue- Restaurant and other sales: $1.27 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.