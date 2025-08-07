Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) reported $1.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.7%. EPS of $1.86 for the same period compares to $1.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.5 billion, representing a surprise of +0.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.95.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Comparable restaurant sales growth - Company restaurants : 5.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 5.5%.

: 5.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 5.5%. Restaurants at the end - Total : 797 compared to the 800 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 797 compared to the 800 average estimate based on five analysts. Franchise-owned restaurants-Comparable restaurant sales growth : 7% versus 5.1% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 7% versus 5.1% estimated by four analysts on average. Restaurants at the end - Company - Total : 695 versus 697 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 695 versus 697 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of restaurants opened - Franchise : 1 compared to the 2 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1 compared to the 2 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of restaurants opened - Company : 4 versus 7 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4 versus 7 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of restaurants opened - Total : 5 compared to the 9 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5 compared to the 9 average estimate based on three analysts. Comparable restaurant sales growth - Bubba's 33 restaurants : 4.3% compared to the 4.2% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4.3% compared to the 4.2% average estimate based on three analysts. Store weeks - Franchise restaurants : 1,256 versus 1,358 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,256 versus 1,358 estimated by three analysts on average. Restaurants at the end - Company - Texas Roadhouse : 634 versus 636 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 634 versus 636 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees : $8.08 million compared to the $8.1 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.

: $8.08 million compared to the $8.1 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year. Revenue- Restaurant and other sales: $1.5 billion compared to the $1.5 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.8% year over year.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

