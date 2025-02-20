Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) reported $1.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.5%. EPS of $1.73 for the same period compares to $1.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion, representing a surprise of +1.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Texas Roadhouse performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable restaurant sales growth - Company restaurants : 7.7% compared to the 7.5% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 7.7% compared to the 7.5% average estimate based on nine analysts. Restaurants at the end - Total : 784 versus 784 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 784 versus 784 estimated by seven analysts on average. Comparable restaurant sales growth - U.S. Franchise-owned restaurants : 6.3% compared to the 6.7% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 6.3% compared to the 6.7% average estimate based on six analysts. Restaurants at the end - Company - Total : 666 versus 665 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 666 versus 665 estimated by six analysts on average. Number of restaurants opened - Company : 9 compared to the 7 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 9 compared to the 7 average estimate based on five analysts. Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Total : 118 versus 118 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 118 versus 118 estimated by five analysts on average. Number of restaurants opened - Franchise : 5 versus 4 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 5 versus 4 estimated by five analysts on average. Store weeks - Franchise restaurants : 1,576 compared to the 1,618 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,576 compared to the 1,618 average estimate based on four analysts. Restaurants at the end - Company - Texas Roadhouse : 608 versus 606 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 608 versus 606 estimated by four analysts on average. Restaurants at the end - Company - Bubba?s 33 : 49 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 50.

: 49 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 50. Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees : $9.13 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $8.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.5%.

: $9.13 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $8.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.5%. Revenue- Restaurant and other sales: $1.43 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.5% year over year.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

