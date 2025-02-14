Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) to post quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 53.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.42 billion, up 21.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Texas Roadhouse metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees' of $8.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +26.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Restaurant and other sales' at $1.41 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable restaurant sales growth - Company restaurants' will reach 7.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Restaurants at the end - Total' to reach 784. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 741 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Comparable restaurant sales growth - U.S. Franchise-owned restaurants' to come in at 6.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Restaurants at the end - Company - Total' will likely reach 665. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 635.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of restaurants opened - Company' will reach 7. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Total' should arrive at 118. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 106 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of restaurants opened - Franchise' stands at 4. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.

Analysts predict that the 'Store weeks - Franchise restaurants' will reach 1,618. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,310.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Restaurants at the end - Company - Texas Roadhouse' should come in at 606. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 582.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Store weeks - Company restaurants' reaching 9,268. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8,158 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Texas Roadhouse here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Texas Roadhouse have returned -3.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Currently, TXRH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.