Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) reported $1.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.9%. EPS of $0.95 for the same period compares to $0.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion, representing a surprise of +0.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Texas Roadhouse performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable restaurant sales growth - Company restaurants : 8.2% compared to the 7.3% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 8.2% compared to the 7.3% average estimate based on nine analysts. Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Total : 99 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 98.

: 99 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 98. Comparable restaurant sales growth - U.S. Franchise-owned restaurants : 7.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 6.2%.

: 7.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 6.2%. Restaurants at the end - Total : 722 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 720.

: 722 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 720. Restaurants at the end - Company - Texas Roadhouse : 573 versus 572 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 573 versus 572 estimated by six analysts on average. Average unit volumes - Company restaurants - Texas Roadhouse : $1,840 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1,837.72.

: $1,840 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1,837.72. Store weeks - Franchise restaurants : 1,268 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,249.

: 1,268 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,249. Store weeks - Company restaurants : 8,032 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 8,049.

: 8,032 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 8,049. Restaurants at the end - Company - Total : 623 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 622.

: 623 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 622. Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - International : 44 versus 43 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 44 versus 43 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees : $6.53 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $6.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

: $6.53 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $6.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%. Revenue- Restaurant and other sales: $1.12 billion compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13% year over year.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

