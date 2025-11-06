Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) reported $1.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.8%. EPS of $1.25 for the same period compares to $1.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28, the EPS surprise was -2.34%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Comparable restaurant sales growth - Company restaurants : 6.1% versus 5.3% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 6.1% versus 5.3% estimated by seven analysts on average. Restaurants at the end - Company - Total : 702 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 703.

: 702 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 703. Restaurants at the end - Total : 806 versus 807 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 806 versus 807 estimated by five analysts on average. Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Total : 104 compared to the 105 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 104 compared to the 105 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of restaurants opened - Company : 7 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8.

: 7 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8. Store weeks - Company restaurants : 9,074 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 9,074.

: 9,074 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 9,074. Store weeks - Franchise restaurants : 1,252 compared to the 1,339 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,252 compared to the 1,339 average estimate based on four analysts. Franchise-owned restaurants-Comparable restaurant sales growth : 7.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.9%.

: 7.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.9%. Number of restaurants opened - Franchise : 2 versus 3 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2 versus 3 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of restaurants opened - Total : 9 versus 10 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 9 versus 10 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees : $7.23 million compared to the $7.76 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year.

: $7.23 million compared to the $7.76 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year. Revenue- Restaurant and other sales: $1.43 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%.

Here is how Texas Roadhouse performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Texas Roadhouse here>>>

Shares of Texas Roadhouse have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.