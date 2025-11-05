Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) to post quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.43 billion, up 12.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Texas Roadhouse metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Restaurant and other sales' of $1.42 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees' to come in at $7.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable restaurant sales growth - Company restaurants' will likely reach 5.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Restaurants at the end - Company - Total' to reach 703 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 657 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Restaurants at the end - Total' will reach 807 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 772 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of restaurants opened - Company' will reach 8 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Store weeks - Franchise restaurants' should come in at 1,339 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,437 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Store weeks - Company restaurants' stands at 9,074 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8,496 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Total' will reach 105 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 115 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of restaurants opened - Franchise' reaching 3 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average unit volumes - Company restaurants - Texas Roadhouse' at $2092.52 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1990.00 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Restaurants at the end - Company - Jaggers' should arrive at 9 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8 .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.