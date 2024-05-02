Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) reported revenue of $1.32 billion, up 12.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.69, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.65, the EPS surprise was +2.42%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Texas Roadhouse performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable restaurant sales growth - Company restaurants : 8.4% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 8.2%.

: 8.4% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 8.2%. Restaurants at the end - Total : 753 compared to the 751 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 753 compared to the 751 average estimate based on seven analysts. Restaurants at the end - Company - Total : 644 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 642.

: 644 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 642. Number of restaurants opened - Company : 9 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7.

: 9 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7. Comparable restaurant sales growth - U.S. Franchise-owned restaurants : 7.7% versus 6.4% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 7.7% versus 6.4% estimated by five analysts on average. Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Total : 109 compared to the 108 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 109 compared to the 108 average estimate based on five analysts. Number of restaurants opened - Franchise : 3 compared to the 3 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 3 compared to the 3 average estimate based on five analysts. Store weeks - Franchise restaurants : 1,370 compared to the 1,390 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,370 compared to the 1,390 average estimate based on four analysts. Restaurants at the end - Company - Texas Roadhouse : 591 compared to the 588 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 591 compared to the 588 average estimate based on four analysts. Restaurants at the end - Company - Bubba?s 33 : 45 compared to the 47 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 45 compared to the 47 average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees : $7.07 million compared to the $8.35 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.

: $7.07 million compared to the $8.35 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year. Revenue- Restaurant and other sales: $1.31 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $1.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

