Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Declares $0.55 Dividend

Texas Roadhouse said on May 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $105.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.08%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.93%, the lowest has been 1.36%, and the highest has been 3.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=182).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 915 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Roadhouse. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXRH is 0.34%, an increase of 5.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 84,610K shares. The put/call ratio of TXRH is 2.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.00% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Texas Roadhouse is 118.21. The forecasts range from a low of 104.03 to a high of $137.55. The average price target represents an increase of 12.00% from its latest reported closing price of 105.54.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Roadhouse is 4,525MM, an increase of 7.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 2,526K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,552K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 0.71% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,360K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares, representing an increase of 45.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 50.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,160K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,848K shares, representing a decrease of 31.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 87.43% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,118K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,108K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 11.96% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,066K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954K shares, representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 3.77% over the last quarter.

Texas Roadhouse Background Information

Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept with over 630 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries.

