Texas Roadhouse Rises 16% YTD: Should Investors Buy the Stock?

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. TXRH have gained 15.7% so far in 2026, outperforming 2.8% growth in the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry. The stock has also surpassed the broader Retail-Wholesale sector's rise of 1.2% and the S&P 500 index’s 9.8% growth during the same period.



The company is benefiting from healthy guest demand, supported by consistent traffic growth, a compelling value proposition and continued investments in restaurant operations. Expansion of the restaurant base, growth in off-premise sales and technology initiatives are creating additional opportunities to drive sales and improve operating efficiency. Combined with disciplined capital allocation and a strong financial position, these factors position Texas Roadhouse to support long-term revenue growth and strengthen its competitive position.

TXRH Stock’s YTD Price Performance



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Texas Roadhouse stock has outperformed some other players in the year-to-date period, including Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO, Dutch Bros Inc. BROS and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG. In the said time frame, Arcos Dorados and Dutch Bros have gained 13% and 8.6%, respectively, while Chipotle has declined 0.8%.



Let us take a closer look at the factors driving Texas Roadhouse’s recent gains and what this may signal for the stock going forward.

Strong Traffic Growth Reinforces TXRH’s Sales Momentum

Texas Roadhouse continues to strengthen its competitive position through a consistent value proposition centered on quality food, hospitality and affordability. The company reported 7.1% comparable restaurant sales growth, driven by 4.5% traffic growth in the first quarter of 2026, while traffic remained positive during the first five weeks of the second quarter. Management also indicated that traffic continued to outperform the broader casual dining industry despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.



The consistent increase in guest traffic highlights the company's ability to attract new and repeat customers despite a challenging consumer environment. Continued focus on delivering quality food, service and value should support comparable sales growth while strengthening Texas Roadhouse's competitive position within the casual dining industry.

Digital Investments Enhance TXRH’s Operating Efficiency

Texas Roadhouse continues to invest in technology that improves restaurant operations while enhancing the guest experience. Digital kitchen technologies are helping operators manage growing to-go demand without disrupting dine-in service, while upgraded handheld ordering devices are being tested to improve order accuracy and service efficiency.



These technology initiatives support smoother restaurant operations and better execution during periods of high demand. Continued investment in digital capabilities should improve productivity, strengthen guest satisfaction and support long-term margin expansion as restaurant volumes continue to grow.

Restaurant Expansion Supports TXRH’s Long-Term Growth

Texas Roadhouse continues expanding its restaurant footprint to support future revenue growth. In the first quarter of 2026, the company opened four Texas Roadhouse restaurants and expects to open as many as nine locations across all brands in the second quarter. Looking ahead, Texas Roadhouse expects to open approximately 35 company-owned restaurants during 2026, with development activity accelerating during the second half of the year. Franchise partners also continue expanding both domestically and internationally, including additional Jaggers and Texas Roadhouse locations.



A disciplined development strategy allows Texas Roadhouse to increase market penetration while extending its brand reach across new domestic and international markets. Continued unit expansion, supported by healthy restaurant economics and strong consumer demand, provides another avenue for long-term revenue growth.

Margin Improvement Strengthens TXRH’s Earnings Potential

Texas Roadhouse continues to demonstrate disciplined cost management despite ongoing inflationary pressures. In the first quarter of 2026, labor expense improved 46 basis points (bps) year over year to 32.9% of sales, while other operating costs improved 36 bps. Labor productivity also strengthened as labor hours increased approximately 35% of comparable traffic growth.



Improving operating efficiency provides flexibility to offset higher commodity costs while supporting profitability. Continued productivity gains, disciplined labor management and healthy restaurant volumes should help Texas Roadhouse maintain solid restaurant-level earnings as inflation moderates.

TXRH Trades at a Premium

From a valuation standpoint, Texas Roadhouse trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 27.07, up from the industry’s average of 23.1.



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In comparison, Arcos Dorados has a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 10.28X, while Dutch Bros trades at 61.26X. Chipotle carries a valuation of 29.41X on the same basis.

Estimate Revisions for TXRH

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s 2026 earnings per share has increased to $6.43 in the past 30 days. This indicates expected earnings growth of 5.4% year over year.



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Should You Buy TXRH Stock?

Texas Roadhouse continues to benefit from healthy guest demand, industry-leading traffic growth and a differentiated value proposition that supports market share gains. Ongoing investments in restaurant expansion, digital capabilities and operational efficiency provide multiple avenues for long-term growth, while disciplined cost management and strong cash generation further strengthen the company's business fundamentals. The recent upward revision in earnings estimates also reflects confidence in the company's growth prospects.



Although TXRH trades at a premium valuation relative to the industry, its consistent execution, resilient operating performance and long-term expansion strategy help justify the higher multiple. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, Texas Roadhouse remains an attractive choice for investors seeking exposure to the restaurant industry and durable long-term growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.