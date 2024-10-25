Texas Roadhouse price target raised to $210 from $200 at UBS

UBS analyst Dennis Geiger raised the firm’s price target on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) to $210 from $200 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 results included still outsized same-store sales momentum and restaurant margin expansion, while 2025 commodity guidance was better than many anticipated, and the firm is encouraged by strong traffic gains, as well as accelerating trends quarter-to-date despite a tough macro and increasingly difficult comparisons, the analyst tells investors in a research note. UBS believes leading traffic momentum, multiyear earnings growth potential, and a return to sustainable 17%-18% margins support upside.

