News & Insights

Stocks

Texas Roadhouse price target raised to $207 from $202 at Truist

October 25, 2024 — 07:25 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) to $207 from $202 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s strong Q3 SSS and accelerating traffic in October – despite a difficult compare – demonstrate its particularly strong positioning in the current environment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist adds that while it sees some risk that FY25 commodity inflation will be higher than guided, it also sees offsets with positive traffic and potentially more aggressive menu pricing in the spring.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TXRH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TXRH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.