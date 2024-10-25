Texas Roadhouse price target raised to $207 from $202 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) to $207 from $202 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s strong Q3 SSS and accelerating traffic in October – despite a difficult compare – demonstrate its particularly strong positioning in the current environment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist adds that while it sees some risk that FY25 commodity inflation will be higher than guided, it also sees offsets with positive traffic and potentially more aggressive menu pricing in the spring.

