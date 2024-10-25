Texas Roadhouse price target raised to $205 from $190 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) to $205 from $190 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said the Q3 report generally was encouraging, with the company delivering solid underlying earnings performance and indicating a strong start to Q4 with comps running +8.3% on traffic up 5%+, prompting another increase to 2024-2025 EPS estimates.

