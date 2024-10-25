News & Insights

Stocks

Texas Roadhouse price target raised to $200 from $190 at Wedbush

October 25, 2024 — 06:05 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wedbush raised the firm’s price target on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) to $200 from $190 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 earnings were below expectations despite a same-store-sales growth beat, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm views the report as solid and says Texas Roadhouse’s October-to-date transaction growth acceleration underline its “one-of-a-kind positioning.” Its unit growth remains on track for 2024, with similar growth expected in 2025, says Wedbush.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TXRH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TXRH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.