Texas Roadhouse price target raised to $200 from $190 at Wedbush

Wedbush raised the firm’s price target on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) to $200 from $190 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 earnings were below expectations despite a same-store-sales growth beat, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm views the report as solid and says Texas Roadhouse’s October-to-date transaction growth acceleration underline its “one-of-a-kind positioning.” Its unit growth remains on track for 2024, with similar growth expected in 2025, says Wedbush.

