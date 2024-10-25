News & Insights

Texas Roadhouse price target raised to $200 from $190 at BTIG

October 25, 2024 — 07:25 am EDT

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) to $200 from $190 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 SSS of 8.5% exceeded the firm’s estimate by 100bps, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BTIG is also positive on the company’s margin expansion amid moderating commodity costs and positive traffic growth.

