Texas Roadhouse price target raised to $200 from $190 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) to $200 from $190 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 SSS of 8.5% exceeded the firm’s estimate by 100bps, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BTIG is also positive on the company’s margin expansion amid moderating commodity costs and positive traffic growth.

