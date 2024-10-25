News & Insights

Stocks

Texas Roadhouse price target raised to $185 from $175 at RBC Capital

October 25, 2024 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) to $185 from $175 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company posted another quarter with really solid momentum as comps accelerated through the quarter and traffic continued to accelerate by about 100 bps into October, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Labor productivity also continues to improve with labor hour growth and traffic growth below 30% in Q3, driving leverage, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TXRH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TXRH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.