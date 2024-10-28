Texas Roadhouse price target lowered to $209 from $215 at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) to $209 from $215 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Texas Roadhouse reported a comp beat in Q3 and quarter-to-date comps are off to a good start in Q4, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
