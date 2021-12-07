Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Texas Roadhouse is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$255m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$444m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Texas Roadhouse has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.0% generated by the Hospitality industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Texas Roadhouse compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Texas Roadhouse doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 13% from 21% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Texas Roadhouse is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 88% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Texas Roadhouse that we think you should be aware of.

