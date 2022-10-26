Texas Roadhouse, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 14% over the last month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Texas Roadhouse's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Texas Roadhouse is:

27% = US$261m ÷ US$954m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.27 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Texas Roadhouse's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

To begin with, Texas Roadhouse has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 23% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. Therefore, it looks like the high ROE is what probably supported Texas Roadhouse's modest 9.1% growth over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Texas Roadhouse's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 5.6%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is TXRH worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether TXRH is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Texas Roadhouse Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Texas Roadhouse has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 48% (or a retention ratio of 52%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Additionally, Texas Roadhouse has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 47%. As a result, Texas Roadhouse's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 29% for future ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Texas Roadhouse's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

