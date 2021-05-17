Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 18, 2021

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TXRH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $98.55, the dividend yield is 1.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TXRH was $98.55, representing a -11.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $110.75 and a 127.13% increase over the 52 week low of $43.39.

TXRH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). TXRH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.13. Zacks Investment Research reports TXRH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 623.33%, compared to an industry average of 31.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TXRH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TXRH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TXRH as a top-10 holding:

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLQS with an increase of 18.81% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TXRH at 1.05%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.