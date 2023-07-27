Texas Roadhouse Inc. Profit Rises In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $82.27 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $72.42 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $1.17 billion from $1.02 billion last year.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $82.27 Mln. vs. $72.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.22 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q2): $1.17 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.