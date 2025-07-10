Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

Texas Roadhouse will release its Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 7, 2025, after the market closes. A conference call to discuss these results will take place at 5:00 PM ET, which will be accessible via the company's website or by phone. A replay of the call will be available until August 14, 2025. Texas Roadhouse is a prominent casual dining restaurant chain established in 1993, with over 790 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For further details, visit the company's website.

Texas Roadhouse is scheduled to release its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating the company's commitment to transparency and regular communication with investors.

The conference call following the earnings release provides an opportunity for shareholders and analysts to gain insights directly from management, reinforcing investor engagement.

The company's expansion to over 790 restaurants across 49 states and ten foreign countries reflects its growth and increasing market presence in the casual dining segment.

What date will Texas Roadhouse release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Texas Roadhouse will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025.

What time is the Texas Roadhouseearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callwill take place at 5:00 PM ET on August 7, 2025.

How can I listen to the Texas Roadhouseearnings call

You can listen to the call live on the investor relations section of Texas Roadhouse's website or by dialing in.

What is the conference ID for the Texas Roadhouseearnings call

The conference ID for the second quarter 2025earnings callis 7714420.

How long will the replay of theearnings callbe available?

A replay of theearnings callwill be available until August 14, 2025.

$TXRH Insider Trading Activity

$TXRH insiders have traded $TXRH stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXRH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS WARFIELD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,471 shares for an estimated $1,351,793 .

. GREGORY N MOORE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,700 shares for an estimated $641,922 .

. REGINA A. TOBIN (PRESIDENT) sold 3,154 shares for an estimated $585,508

CHRISTOPHER C. COLSON (CHIEF LEGAL & ADMIN OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,950 shares for an estimated $351,385 .

. HERNAN E. MUJICA (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 2,050 shares for an estimated $349,853

DONNA E EPPS sold 800 shares for an estimated $149,216

WAYNE L. JONES sold 500 shares for an estimated $92,500

$TXRH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 332 institutional investors add shares of $TXRH stock to their portfolio, and 266 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TXRH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TXRH in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/07/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/21/2025

$TXRH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TXRH recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $TXRH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $182.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jake Bartlett from Truist Securities set a target price of $212.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Jim Salera from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $170.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $220.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Christine Cho from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $205.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $175.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Jon Tower from Citigroup set a target price of $164.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $170.0 on 04/22/2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH) announced today that it will release second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, August 7, 2025 after the market close. A conference call will follow at 5:00 PM ET and will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company's website at



www.texasroadhouse.com



.





Listeners may also access the call by dialing (888) 440-5667 or (646) 960-0476 for international calls and referencing the Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Second Quarter 2025 Earnings. A replay of the call will be available until August 14, 2025 by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 for international calls and using conference ID 7714420.







About the Company







Texas Roadhouse is a growing restaurant company operating predominantly in the casual dining segment that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 790 restaurants system-wide in 49 states, one U.S. territory, and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at



www.texasroadhouse.com



.





Contacts:





Investor Relations





Michael Bailen





502-515-7298





Media





Megan Pence





502-461-1878



