TEXAS ROADHOUSE Earnings Results: $TXRH Reports Quarterly Earnings

TEXAS ROADHOUSE ($TXRH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $1.73 per share, beating estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $1,437,910,000, missing estimates of $1,439,094,825 by $-1,184,825.

TEXAS ROADHOUSE Insider Trading Activity

TEXAS ROADHOUSE insiders have traded $TXRH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXRH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HERNAN E. MUJICA (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $303,390

CHRISTOPHER C. COLSON (CHIEF LEGAL & ADMIN OFFICER) sold 1,370 shares for an estimated $245,860

DONNA E EPPS sold 610 shares for an estimated $119,352

TEXAS ROADHOUSE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 311 institutional investors add shares of TEXAS ROADHOUSE stock to their portfolio, and 294 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TEXAS ROADHOUSE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TXRH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXRH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 12/06.

