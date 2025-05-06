TEXAS ROADHOUSE Earnings Preview: Recent $TXRH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TEXAS ROADHOUSE ($TXRH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,470,462,151 and earnings of $1.80 per share.

TEXAS ROADHOUSE Insider Trading Activity

TEXAS ROADHOUSE insiders have traded $TXRH stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXRH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS WARFIELD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,471 shares for an estimated $1,351,793 .

. HERNAN E. MUJICA (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,550 shares for an estimated $653,243 .

. REGINA A. TOBIN (PRESIDENT) sold 3,154 shares for an estimated $585,508

GREGORY N MOORE sold 2,700 shares for an estimated $454,302

CHRISTOPHER C. COLSON (CHIEF LEGAL & ADMIN OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,950 shares for an estimated $351,385 .

. DONNA E EPPS sold 610 shares for an estimated $119,352

WAYNE L. JONES sold 500 shares for an estimated $92,500

TEXAS ROADHOUSE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 320 institutional investors add shares of TEXAS ROADHOUSE stock to their portfolio, and 264 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TEXAS ROADHOUSE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TXRH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXRH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 12/06.

TEXAS ROADHOUSE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TXRH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TXRH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $180.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $170.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $180.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Jake Bartlett from Truist Financial set a target price of $209.0 on 01/08/2025

