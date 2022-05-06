Texas Roadhouse Climbs On Higher Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported 17.2 percent increase in first quarter net profit, compared to prior year.

Quarterly earnings were $75.20 million from $64.15 million a year ago. On a per share, profit increased 18.5 percent to $1.08 from $0.91 last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased 23.3 percent to $987.48 million from $800.63 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead, the company said comparable restaurant sales for the first five weeks of the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 9.3 percent compared to the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $84.15, up 7.32 percent from the previous close of $78.41 on a volume of 1,386,611. For the 52-week period, the company's shares have traded in a range of $69.54-$105.43 on average volume of 1,294,153.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.