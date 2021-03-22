Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor Dies

(RTTNews) - Texas Roadhouse Founder and CEO Kent Taylor died at the age of 65, the restaurant chain said in a statement.

Taylor died by suicide after struggling with unbearable post-COVID-19 symptoms, including severe tinnitus, or ringing in the ear.

He had been experiencing post-coronavirus symptoms for some time now, which had grown worse in recent days. As per the Facebook post, he died on March 18.

The company said, "We will miss you, Kent. Because of you and your dream of Texas Roadhouse, we get to say we love our jobs every day."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Taylor had forfeited his salary from March 2020 through January 2021 and donated the funds to help frontline employees in the company.

He recently funded a clinical study to help members of the military suffering from tinnitus that causes ringing and other noises in the ear.

Greg Fischer, Mayor of Louisville, where Texas Roadhouse is based, tweeted Thursday that the city had lost a much loved and one-of-a-kind citizen and that he was a maverick entrepreneur who embodied the values of never giving up and putting others first.

Texas Roadhouse, which was opened in 1993, has more than 600 locations in the United States and 10 restaurants in other countries. Following Taylor's death, the company now appointed Jerry Morgan, the company's President, as Chief Executive Officer. The company will announce its next Chairman at a later date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.