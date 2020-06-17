Texas Roadhouse Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TXRH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.98, changing hands as low as $52.83 per share. Texas Roadhouse Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TXRH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TXRH's low point in its 52 week range is $25.15 per share, with $72.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.88.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.