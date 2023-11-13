Texas Roadhouse Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TXRH

In trading on Monday, shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.71, changing hands as high as $107.49 per share. Texas Roadhouse Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TXRH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TXRH's low point in its 52 week range is $90.375 per share, with $118.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.29.

