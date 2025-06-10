Texas Roadhouse Announces Departure of CFO Chris Monroe, Appoints Keith Humpich as Interim CFO

Texas Roadhouse announces CFO Chris Monroe's departure and appoints Keith Humpich as interim CFO amid the executive search process.

Quiver AI Summary

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Chris Monroe, who had been with the company for nearly two years. CEO Jerry Morgan expressed gratitude for Monroe's service and wished him well as he returns to Texas. Keith Humpich, previously Vice President of Finance, has been appointed as interim CFO while the company seeks a permanent replacement. Humpich has over 30 years of experience in finance and accounting and has been with Texas Roadhouse since 2005. The company is currently working with an executive search firm to identify a new CFO. Texas Roadhouse operates over 790 casual dining restaurants worldwide.

Potential Positives

Texas Roadhouse has appointed Keith Humpich as interim CFO, who has over 30 years of relevant experience and previously served in an interim CFO role, providing continuity and stability during the transition.

The company is proactively seeking a permanent CFO by retaining an executive search firm, demonstrating a commitment to finding a qualified successor and ensuring leadership continuity.

Texas Roadhouse continues to demonstrate strong growth potential with over 790 restaurants in operation across various locations, indicating a solid business foundation.

Potential Negatives

The sudden departure of Chief Financial Officer Chris Monroe, who had been with the company for less than two years, may indicate instability within the company's management team.

The need to appoint an interim CFO and search for a permanent successor could signal potential challenges in financial leadership continuity, which may impact investor confidence.

The announcement does not provide specific reasons for Mr. Monroe's departure, leaving uncertainty that could lead to speculation about underlying issues within the company.

FAQ

What recent change occurred in Texas Roadhouse's executive team?

Chief Financial Officer Chris Monroe is no longer with Texas Roadhouse, effective June 10, 2025.

Who has been appointed as the interim CFO?

Keith Humpich, Vice President of Finance, has been appointed as the interim CFO until a permanent successor is found.

What is Keith Humpich's background?

Keith Humpich has over 30 years of experience in accounting, audit, and finance, previously serving in various roles at Texas Roadhouse.

Why did Chris Monroe leave Texas Roadhouse?

Chris Monroe is transitioning back to Texas, and the company appreciates his nearly two years of service.

How many restaurants does Texas Roadhouse operate?

Texas Roadhouse operates over 790 restaurants in 49 states, one U.S. territory, and ten foreign countries.

$TXRH Insider Trading Activity

$TXRH insiders have traded $TXRH stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXRH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS WARFIELD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,471 shares for an estimated $1,351,793 .

. GREGORY N MOORE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,700 shares for an estimated $641,922 .

. REGINA A. TOBIN (PRESIDENT) sold 3,154 shares for an estimated $585,508

CHRISTOPHER C. COLSON (CHIEF LEGAL & ADMIN OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,950 shares for an estimated $351,385 .

. HERNAN E. MUJICA (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 2,050 shares for an estimated $349,853

DONNA E EPPS sold 800 shares for an estimated $149,216

WAYNE L. JONES sold 500 shares for an estimated $92,500

$TXRH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 341 institutional investors add shares of $TXRH stock to their portfolio, and 305 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TXRH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TXRH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

$TXRH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TXRH recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TXRH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $190.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $200.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $170.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $180.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Jake Bartlett from Truist Financial set a target price of $209.0 on 01/08/2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH), announced today that Chief Financial Officer Chris Monroe is no longer with the Company. Mr. Monroe was hired by the Company on June 28, 2023.





“We appreciate Chris’ nearly two years of service and wish he and his family the best as they transition back to Texas,” said Chief Executive Officer Jerry Morgan.





The Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Keith Humpich, Vice President of Finance, as interim CFO until a permanent successor has been identified.





Mr. Humpich, who served as interim CFO from January 2023 to June 2023, has more than 30 years of accounting, audit, and finance experience. He joined Texas Roadhouse in February 2005 as the Director and then Senior Director of Internal Audit. In 2021, he was promoted to Vice President of Finance, overseeing Financial Reporting, Tax, Treasury, Internal Audit, and Financial Analysis. Mr. Humpich was appointed the Company’s principal accounting officer in January 2023 and began overseeing the Accounting function at this time. He also serves as co-chair of the Company’s Enterprise Risk Management function, and Compliance Officer for FCPA-related matters.





The Company has retained an executive search firm to assist in finding a successor.







Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a growing restaurant company operating predominantly in the casual dining segment that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 790 restaurants system-wide in 49 states, one U.S. territory, and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at



www.texasroadhouse.com.







