Texas power use hits record high as heatwave lingers

Credit: REUTERS/CALLAGHAN O'HARE

July 17, 2023 — 06:57 pm EDT

Written by Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

July 17 (Reuters) - Demand for power in Texas hit a record high on Monday as homes and businesses keep their air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heatwave.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said power use reached a preliminary 81,555 megawatts (MW), topping the grid's previous record of 81,406 MW set on July 13.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

