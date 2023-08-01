Texas power use hits record for second straight day as heat wave lingers

Adds details on power usage and background, paragraphs 2-9

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Demand for power in Texas hit a record high on Tuesday for a second day in a row and the seventh time this summer as homes and business kept air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heat wave.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid for more than 26 million customers representing about 90% of the state's power load, said it has enough resources available to meet soaring demand.

After setting 11 demand records last summer, ERCOT said usage hit a preliminary 83,414 megawatts (MW) on Tuesday, which surpassed the all-time high of 83,047 MW on Monday.

At the peak hour on Monday, the grid got about 57% of its power supply from natural gas, 14% from solar, 14% from coal, 9% from wind and 6% from nuclear, according to federal energy data.

Next-day or spot prices at the ERCOT North Hub EL-PK-ERTN-SNL, which includes Dallas, fell to $69 per megawatt hour (MWh) for Tuesday from a two-week high of $250 for Monday. That compares with an average of $43 so far this year, $78 in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of $66.

In the real-time market, however, prices held between $1,000-$3,000 per MWh for almost two hours late on Monday, according to the ERCOT website.

