Texas power use breaks record for second day in heat wave

July 13 (Reuters) - Demand for power in Texas hit a record high for a second day in a row on Thursday as homes and business kept their air conditioners cranked up during a lingering heat wave.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said power use reached a preliminary 81,406 megawatts (MW), topping the grid's previous record of 81,351 MW set on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

