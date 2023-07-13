News & Insights

Energy

Texas power use breaks record for second day in heat wave

Credit: REUTERS/CALLAGHAN O'HARE

July 13, 2023 — 07:25 pm EDT

Written by Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

July 13 (Reuters) - Demand for power in Texas hit a record high for a second day in a row on Thursday as homes and business kept their air conditioners cranked up during a lingering heat wave.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said power use reached a preliminary 81,406 megawatts (MW), topping the grid's previous record of 81,351 MW set on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

EnergyUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.