Texas power retailer Griddy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

March 15 (Reuters) - Texas power retailer Griddy Energy LLC on Monday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the state grid operator cut off the company's access to customers for unpaid bills following the Texas freeze.

The company said it is seeking court authority to release customers from outstanding bills, some of which were reported to have run over $10,000. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;)) Keywords: USA WEATHER/GRIDDY (URGENT)

