US Markets

Texas power retailer Griddy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Texas power retailer Griddy Energy LLC on Monday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the state grid operator cut off the company's access to customers for unpaid bills following the Texas freeze.

March 15 (Reuters) - Texas power retailer Griddy Energy LLC on Monday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the state grid operator cut off the company's access to customers for unpaid bills following the Texas freeze.

The company said it is seeking court authority to release customers from outstanding bills, some of which were reported to have run over $10,000. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;)) Keywords: USA WEATHER/GRIDDY (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular