Texas power grid operator issues energy conservation appeal for Sept. 6

Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

September 06, 2023 — 06:27 pm EDT

Written by Rahul Paswan and Sherin Elizabeth Varghese for Reuters ->

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Texas power grid operator ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) on Wednesday issued an appeal for energy conservation from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. CT for Sept. 6.

"Due to continued high temperatures, high demand, low wind, and declining solar power generation this evening, operating reserves are expected to be low into the evening hours," ERCOT said in a statement.

ERCOT, which serves more than 26 million customers, hit an all-time peak demand record of 85,435 megawatts (MW) on Aug. 10.

"ERCOT is not in emergency operations, and controlled outages are not needed at this time," it added.

