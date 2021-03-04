US Markets

Texas power grid operator ERCOT says outgoing CEO will not seek severance pay

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Julia Robinson

Texas' power grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said on Thursday outgoing Chief Executive Bill Magness informed the ERCOT board he will not seek or accept severance pay.

March 4 (Reuters) - Texas' power grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said on Thursday outgoing Chief Executive Bill Magness informed the ERCOT board he will not seek or accept severance pay.

ERCOT ousted Magness on Wednesday, as the fallout continued from a deadly blackout last month that left residents without heat, power or water for days.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Energy

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters