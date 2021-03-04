Texas power grid operator ERCOT says outgoing CEO will not seek severance pay

March 4 (Reuters) - Texas' power grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said on Thursday outgoing Chief Executive Bill Magness informed the ERCOT board he will not seek or accept severance pay.

ERCOT ousted Magness on Wednesday, as the fallout continued from a deadly blackout last month that left residents without heat, power or water for days.

