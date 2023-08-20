News & Insights

Energy

Texas power grid operator calls for voluntary conservation

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

August 20, 2023 — 05:29 pm EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Texas power grid operator on Sunday urged consumers to reduce electricity use due to extreme temperatures, high demand, and loss of thermal generation.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) also requested all government agencies to implement programs to reduce energy use at their facilities, adding that it is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time.

Power use hit a record for the 10th time this summer, at 85,435 megawatts (MW) on Aug. 10.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

EnergyUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.