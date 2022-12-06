Texas power grid operator announces voluntary curtailment program for heavy users

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Texas power grid operator on Tuesday announced a "voluntary curtailment program" for large customers, such as bitcoin mining facilities, to reduce power usage during peak demand periods.

"Our goal with this program is to work with large customers in supporting the reliability of the Texas power grid,” Woody Rickerson, ERCOT Vice President of System Planning, said in a release.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru;)

