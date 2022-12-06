US Markets

Texas power grid operator announces voluntary curtailment program for heavy users

Credit: REUTERS/SHELBY TAUBER

December 06, 2022 — 10:25 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Texas power grid operator on Tuesday announced a "voluntary curtailment program" for large customers, such as bitcoin mining facilities, to reduce power usage during peak demand periods.

"Our goal with this program is to work with large customers in supporting the reliability of the Texas power grid,” Woody Rickerson, ERCOT Vice President of System Planning, said in a release.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru;)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsEnergy
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.